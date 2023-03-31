Home States Odisha

NGT asks Bargarh civic body in Odisha to clear garbage of 15 years

The NGT’s East Zone bench in Kolkata has directed the state government to deposit Rs 1.84 crore in an ESCROW account to enable the civic body to address the problem of legacy waste.

Published: 31st March 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Waste treatment, garbage dump, dump yard

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set December 31 as the deadline for Bargarh municipality to clear the legacy waste of about 51,476 metric tonnes of garbage dumped by it over a span of 10-15 years in an area of 1.59 acres.

The NGT’s East Zone bench in Kolkata has directed the state government to deposit Rs 1.84 crore in an ESCROW account to enable the civic body to address the problem of legacy waste. The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and A Senthil Ven (Expert Member) said, “So far as treatment of legacy 
waste is concerned, we direct the Bargarh Municipality to ensure complete treatment of legacy waste through Bio-mining/Micro Composting Centers/Material Recovery Facilities by December 31, 2023.”

“We further direct that till complete remediation of the legacy waste at the present dump site of 51,476 MT is achieved the present dump site shall be secured by a boundary wall construction which will be completed within a period of two months,” the bench specified in its March 23 order, a copy of which was available on Thursday. 

The tribunal issued the final order while disposing of the petition by Ramakanta Rout and six other residents of Purushotam Nagar in Ward no 15 seeking intervention against keeping the garbage dumped at a site near their locality. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani argued on behalf of the petitioners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 National Green Tribunal Bargarh
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp