Home States Odisha

Rare Green Sea Turtle, new guest of Ganjam’s Rushikulya rookery

Ganjam’s Rushikulya rookery which set a new milestone by registering nesting of a 6.37 lakh Olive Ridley turtles this season, has recorded a new guest - a rare Green Sea Turtle.

Published: 31st March 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Green sea turtle. (Photo: YouTube)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Ganjam’s Rushikulya rookery which set a new milestone by registering nesting of a 6.37 lakh Olive Ridley turtles this season, has recorded a new guest - a rare Green Sea Turtle. About 140 kg in weight, the sea turtle was spotted by forest field staff on Monday. It is yet to be ascertained if the marine species laid eggs. Green Sea Turtles are among the largest. 

Khallikote range officer Sidharth Shankar Sahu said, the turtle stayed at the beach for about two hours before it returned to the sea. “We were surprised to see the huge turtle which moved around for nearly two hours and then went back to sea without laying an egg. We also measured it,” he added.

The turtle was 1.45 metres long and 102 cm in width. It weighed around 140 kg, Sahu said adding its cartilage was green in colour. The forest staff deployed to protect the Olive Ridley eggs ensured that the rare sea turtle was not harmed by anyone.

Director of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) Dr Bivas Pandab said the adult Green Sea Turtle was sighted in Rushikulya rookery for the first time. Pandab has spent considerable time researching the behaviour of Olive Ridley turtles at the rookery.

Juvenile Green Sea Turtles were found washing ashore about two decades back, he said. “We used to hope nesting would take place but it did not at that time. However, this time there is a strong possibility of the turtle’s return for nesting but hatching can only be ascertained later,” he added.

Rabindra Sahu, secretary of Sea Turtle Protection Samiti at Gokharakuda said the adult green turtles are found in Lakshadweep, Andaman and Gujarat but have never been seen along Odisha coast.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rushikulya rookery Olive Ridley turtles Green Sea Turtle
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp