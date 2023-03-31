Home States Odisha

Shopping mall raided in Odisha for allegedly selling expired goods

Commissionerate police on Thursday raided a shopping mall at Badambadi in the city for allegedly selling expired goods. 

​ Police and other officials during the raid ​

By Express News Service

Acting on a tip-off on the sale of expired goods at V Bazaar, a team of Badambadi police headed by zone-6 ACP Amarendra Panda conducted the raid and seized food items including biscuits, namkeen and cakes worth over Rs 50,000.

The team found that labels carrying the manufacturing and expiry dates on food packets were deliberately by the owner of the mall who used chemicals for the purpose, said Panda. “The team also seized the bottle of liquid used to remove batch no, manufacturing and expiry dates from the food items,” he added. 

Police have informed food safety officials of the matter. The seized food packets will be inspected and action taken as per norms against the shopping mall owner. 

