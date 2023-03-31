Home States Odisha

Six killed as vehicle falls into canal in Odisha's Sambalpur

The people in the vehicle were returning home in Badadhara in Jharsuguda district after attending a wedding in Paramanpur on Thursday, police said.

Published: 31st March 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Six members of a family returning from a wedding were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in swerved into Sason Canal in the wee hours of Friday.

All the deceased belonged to Baddhara village under Lakhanpur block in Jharsuguda.

They were returning from a wedding in Paramanpur village of Sambalpur when the incident took place at around 2 am under Sason police limits.

The exact cause has not been ascertained yet but it is being suspected that the driver might have dozed off.

After getting the information, police along with fire personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

There were nine people in the vehicle.

Six died in the mishap.

Two have been admitted to the Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

The deceased have been identified as Ajit Khamari, Subal Bhoi, Sumant Bhoi, Umakanta Bhoi, Saroj Seth and Dibya Loha.

Sub Divisional Police Officer, PK Sahu said though the six deceased have been identified, police are yet to ascertain who the driver of the vehicle was and whether he drowned or fled the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Sambalpur road accident Odisha
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp