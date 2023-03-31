Wood cutting for chariot construction starts for annual Rath Yatra in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Amid chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’, the ritual of cutting trees for the construction of chariots for the annual Rath Yatra started in the central Kaliamba forest under the North Ghumusur division in Ganjam district on Thursday.

A large crowd including women gathered in the forest to witness the ritual. Two dead Phasi (Anogeissus acuminate) trees were felled in presence of forest officials. Before the felling of trees, local women drew ‘jhotis’ on the road leading to the forest.

Last week, a team representing the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) visited the region and selected 29 trees in the central Kaliamba, Tarasinghi and Mujagada forests. The trees, nine Phasi and 20 Dhaura (Anogeissus latifolia), will be used in the construction of chariots of the Trinity for the Rath Yatra festival.

The tree logs will be sliced into various sizes as per requirement for the commencement of chariot construction work on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. Traditionally, 865 logs of Dhaura, Phasi and Asana trees are used in the construction of the three wooden chariots.

Forest officials said rest of the identified trees will be cut in the next phase. The wood logs will then be taken to the saw mill for slicing. Construction of the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra takes place on the Grand Road near Sri Jagannath temple in Puri. Hundreds of carpenters, blacksmiths, tailors and painters are engaged in the making of the chariots. This year, the Rath Yatra is scheduled to be held on June 20.



