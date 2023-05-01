3-year-old melanistic tiger found dead in Odisha's Similipal tiger reserve 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: A melanistic tiger has been found dead in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve, forest officials informed on Monday.

Principal Chief Conservator (PCCF) (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden SK Popli informed TNIE that the carcass of a 3-year-old melanistic tiger was found by the forest staff from the core area of Similipal South division on Sunday.

While the forest department is yet to ascertain the cause of death of the tiger, Popli said the big cat is suspected to have been killed in infighting as scratches were found on the skin of the carcass.

"When a tiger turns 3 years old, it starts looking for its own territory. This often leads to fights among males which are not very unusual. This we suspect could be the reason for the death of the melanistic tiger," he said.

The PCCF Wildlife said the preliminary investigation also points out that infighting could be the reason because of the scratches and injury marks on the skin.

Besides, the Nawana South range of Similipal South division where the carcass was found is a core area of the tiger reserve and the nearby village located is at least 5 km away from the place, he said while ruling out the possibility of poaching.

He, however, said the exact cause of the death will be known after the postmortem report is received.

The postmortem was carried out by a team of veterinary experts in the presence of the field director, DFO, representatives of NTCA and joint task force (JTF) and other officials concerned as per the NTCA protocol on Monday. The JTF also collected samples for further investigation, sources said.

On the other hand, the Chief Wildlife Warden said that Similipal still has a good number of tigers including the melanistic tigers. The exact number will be known after the final figures of the All India Tiger Estimation (2022) are published.

BHUBANESHWAR: A melanistic tiger has been found dead in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve, forest officials informed on Monday. Principal Chief Conservator (PCCF) (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden SK Popli informed TNIE that the carcass of a 3-year-old melanistic tiger was found by the forest staff from the core area of Similipal South division on Sunday. While the forest department is yet to ascertain the cause of death of the tiger, Popli said the big cat is suspected to have been killed in infighting as scratches were found on the skin of the carcass.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "When a tiger turns 3 years old, it starts looking for its own territory. This often leads to fights among males which are not very unusual. This we suspect could be the reason for the death of the melanistic tiger," he said. The PCCF Wildlife said the preliminary investigation also points out that infighting could be the reason because of the scratches and injury marks on the skin. Besides, the Nawana South range of Similipal South division where the carcass was found is a core area of the tiger reserve and the nearby village located is at least 5 km away from the place, he said while ruling out the possibility of poaching. He, however, said the exact cause of the death will be known after the postmortem report is received. The postmortem was carried out by a team of veterinary experts in the presence of the field director, DFO, representatives of NTCA and joint task force (JTF) and other officials concerned as per the NTCA protocol on Monday. The JTF also collected samples for further investigation, sources said. On the other hand, the Chief Wildlife Warden said that Similipal still has a good number of tigers including the melanistic tigers. The exact number will be known after the final figures of the All India Tiger Estimation (2022) are published.