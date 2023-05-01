Ban on fishing makes seafood dearer in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Prices of seafood have skyrocketed in the coastal district in wake of the two-month-long fishing ban which came into force from April 15. In a bid to conserve the fish stock in sea during the breeding period, the state government has banned fishing by mechanised boats and trawlers till June 14. Sources said in the last week, there has been a steep rise in the prices of seafood in Kendrapara, Pattamundai, Rajnagar, Patkura and Mahakalapada fish markets.

A fish vendor of Kendrapara Sanatan Behera (55) said the rise in seafood price was expected at this time of the year because of fewer fishing activities during the ban period. The rise in prices ranged from 30 per cent to 50 per cent.

“The price of popular sea fish like Kani, Pomfret, Khainga, Khuranta, Bhetki, Khasuli, Eel, prawn and others has gone up by 30-50 per cent. Pomfret fish, which is normally sold at Rs 300 per kg, now costs Rs 450. The price of Kani fish has increased by Rs 100 and it is being sold at Rs 250 per kg. Some varieties of seafood like prawns have turned into luxury items, beyond the reach of the common man,” he informed.

Mahendra Behera, a fish seller of Mahakalapada, said the price hike is not in the hands of traders as the fish supply is limited at the moment. “During the fishing ban, we do not have enough supply of fish. We only get freshwater fish while many varieties of seafood are unavailable. Since the demand is high, we sell it at a higher price,” he said.

To meet the demand, traders are also depending on the supply of freshwater fish from Andhra Pradesh. Sources said some traders have stocked large quantities of fish in cold storages and are now minting money taking advantage of the situation.

Additional director of Fisheries (Marine) of Kujang Jagannath Rao said to avoid disturbances caused by trawl fishing during the breeding season of fish, fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea under section 4 of the Odisha Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982.

