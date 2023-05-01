Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation okays draft dog bylaw, awaits govt nod

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) okayed the draft dog bylaw on Saturday. Mayor Sulochana Das said the draft by-law approved during the corporation’s meeting, has been forwarded to the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department for further scrutiny. An official of the civic body said the by-law will be notified only after approval in this regard is received from the H&UD department.

The by-law was approved in the corporation meeting following corporator’s consent for its approval on March third for pet regulations in the City, As per the draft ‘Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (Registration and Proper Control of Dogs) bylaw’, a person must not keep a dog older than four months within BMC jurisdiction without registration. The dog is to be registered when kept or brought within BMC area on or before April 1 every year or within seven days of its arrival.

After registration, which will cost around Rs 500, the owner will be given a metal token or tag having his/her name and address engraved on it. The owner will be required to fix the tag on his/her dog’s collar.

The by-law will also have norms for use of dog breeds for commercial or gaming purposes. Violation of the by-laws will attract fines up to Rs 10,000.

