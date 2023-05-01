Centre to boost computer literacy in Swabhiman Anchal, youngsters happy in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Computer education will no longer be a dream for youngsters of Jodambo panchayat in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district as Odisha Police and Border Security Force (BSF) have jointly set up a skill centre to educate them.

The centre will provide free computer training to the youths of Swabhiman Anchal, the erstwhile cut-off area of the district which once used to be a safe haven for the Maoists. It has been opened in a building which was earlier known as ‘Lal Ghar’. The Naxals reportedly used to run a kangaroo court from the building.

Appreciating the initiative, locals said until a few years back, they were afraid to travel even during the daytime. During the night, the Maoists used to come to villages and demanded food from locals. The ultras even attacked villagers if they refused. Going to schools was a dream for children of the region.

“We never imagined that a dwelling of the Naxals will be turned into a house of knowledge and wisdom. We want to thank the police and the BSF for providing us computer education without any cost,” said Wana Pangi (17), a Class X student of Katuguda village.

Earlier, the youths interested in computer education had to visit Malkangiri, Chitrakonda and other far off places. Travelling to these distant places was not always possible for aspiring candidates due to financial constraints. “We never expected that such drastic changes will take place in the area. Today, we are experiencing a sense of security,” said Jogeswar Sisha (27) of Kuntur Padar village.

Similarly, Class XII student Jayanti Sisha (18) of Jodambo village said Naxalism can be eradicated only through development and education. Sources said police constables acquainted with computers will provide training to the youngsters on Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and others. The centre, which was inaugurated recently, is equipped with five computers.

South Western Range DIG Rajesh Pandit said the computer skill training centre aims to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of youngsters in the region. “We are planning to open another such facility in the cut-off area soon,” he added.

