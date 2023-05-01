Home States Odisha

Centre to boost computer literacy in Swabhiman Anchal, youngsters happy in Odisha

South Western Range DIG Rajesh Pandit said the computer skill training centre aims to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of youngsters in the region.

Published: 01st May 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal youths posing in front of the computer skill centre | Express

Tribal youths posing in front of the computer skill centre | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Computer education will no longer be a dream for youngsters of Jodambo panchayat in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district as Odisha Police and Border Security Force (BSF) have jointly set up a skill centre to educate them.

The centre will provide free computer training to the youths of Swabhiman Anchal, the erstwhile cut-off area of the district which once used to be a safe haven for the Maoists. It has been opened in a building which was earlier known as ‘Lal Ghar’. The Naxals reportedly used to run a kangaroo court from the building.

Appreciating the initiative, locals said until a few years back, they were afraid to travel even during the daytime. During the night, the Maoists used to come to villages and demanded food from locals. The ultras even attacked villagers if they refused. Going to schools was a dream for children of the region.

“We never imagined that a dwelling of the Naxals will be turned into a house of knowledge and wisdom. We want to thank the police and the BSF for providing us computer education without any cost,” said Wana Pangi (17), a Class X student of Katuguda village.

Earlier, the youths interested in computer education had to visit Malkangiri, Chitrakonda and other far off places. Travelling to these distant places was not always possible for aspiring candidates due to financial constraints. “We never expected that such drastic changes will take place in the area. Today, we are experiencing a sense of security,” said Jogeswar Sisha (27) of  Kuntur Padar village.

Similarly, Class XII student Jayanti Sisha (18) of Jodambo village said Naxalism can be eradicated only through development and education. Sources said police constables acquainted with computers will provide training to the youngsters on Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and others. The centre, which was inaugurated recently, is equipped with five computers.

South Western Range DIG Rajesh Pandit said the computer skill training centre aims to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of youngsters in the region. “We are planning to open another such facility in the cut-off area soon,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Computer literacy Tribal youth
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp