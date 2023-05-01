Chief Secretary reviews ongoing projects in Cuttack city

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena on Sunday reviewed various ongoing development projects in Cuttack City.Jena along with CDA chairman Anil Samal, collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani and CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan reviewed the progress of Taladanda canal renovation and beautification work, SCB MCH redevelopment project, relocation of fish market, model vegetable vending zone and construction of two proposed state-of-the-art power grids and a market complex at Ranihat.

The chief secretary instructed officials to expedite renovation of Taladanda canal. He also directed L&T to complete construction of the two clinical blocks as part of SCB MCH redevelopment project by December 2023. Samal, who is also the chairman of SCB Redevelopment Project Implementation Committee, was asked to review the project every fortnight.

Jena held discussions with CMD, OPTCL and senior officials of TPCODL and advised them to adopt new technology in construction of two containerised grid sub-stations at Ranihat in order to prevent use of excess land. Both OPTCL and TPCODL which are demanding three acres of land for setting up the two grid sub-stations, were instructed to get the task accomplished on 1.77 acres of land.

“The main objective of my visit was to accommodate the construction of two grid sub-stations and a market complex at Ranihat for relocation of evicted shopkeepers by using available land. Our main aim is to decongest the city and create more breathing space for its residents. This will be possible by giving the city more roads and a proper drainage system,” said Jena.

The plan of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to decongest and beautify Cuttack will be completed through the projects. The different projects are meant to not only beautify Cuttack but also provide ample opportunities for people to move freely, he added.

