CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 22.5 crore for Bagapatia colony in Odisha

Basing on Pandian’s feedback on requirements of people of the area, the chief minister sanctioned a package for development of the colony.

Published: 01st May 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday sanctioned Rs 22.5 crore for the development of Satabhaya Bagapatia settlement colony in Kendrapara district as a rehabilitation colony for people affected by climate change.

Satabhaya Bagapatia is the first colony in the country where people affected by climate change are being resettled. It will be developed under the state government’s ‘Adarsh Colony’ initiative.5T secretary VK Pandian had visited Bagapatia on April 28 and met the displaced persons rehabilitated in the colony. He had sought the inhabitants’ views on the government’s plans for developing the area.

Based on Pandian’s feedback on the requirements of people of the area, the chief minister sanctioned a package for development of the colony. As part of the package, the state government will strengthen embankments and build fences, construct houses for beneficiaries, develop road infrastructure and provide drinking water and electricity. Besides, agricultural land will be provided to people of the area.

The chief minister has directed the Tourism department to improve infrastructure and beautify the famous Panchubarahi Peetha and develop it as a major tourist destination by organising a light and sound show.

