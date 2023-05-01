FADA hosts 14th edition of Vyapar in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Saturday hosted the 14th edition of Vyapar, the annual meet of automobile dealers, in Odisha. The theme of the meet, held for the first time in the state, was ‘Wheels of Odisha’. The organisers said Vyapar aims to bring together industry experts, thought leaders and stakeholders to explore and discuss the future of the Indian mobility ecosystem including opportunities and challenges. The meet was inaugurated by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal along with FADA president Manish Raj Singhania and state chairperson Pradeep Agarwal.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said, the dealer community in Odisha has been making an incredible contribution in generating revenue and employment in the state. Conferences like these will help build confidence among the business community and pave the way for innovation in the region. “Odisha government is committed to offer the best of its support to the business community,” he said.

“Odisha has been an important market for the automotive industry. This was the first Vyapar meet in the state and the type of response we received was incredible. This gives us immense motivation to revisit the region with many such events to re-energize the retail automobile industry and keep our fraternity inspired and informed,” said Singhania.

