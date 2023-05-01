Home States Odisha

Two weeks after violence, curfew gets lifted in Sambalpur

However, restriction on entry, movement and meeting of any social and political outfit or delegation in the district without prior permission shall remain in force till further order.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Curfew was lifted from all areas of Sambalpur more than two weeks after violence broke out during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in the city. In a notification issued on Saturday night, sub-collector Pravas Dansana said curfew restrictions have been completely revoked in all the six police station limits in Sambalpur.

Earlier, curfew was lifted from four out of the six violence-hit police station areas. On Saturday, the prohibitory order was withdrawn from areas under Dhanupali and Town police stations of the city.
“As normalcy prevails in these two police station areas and there is a remote chance or apprehension of breach of peace, the prohibitory order clamped in Dhanupali police station and Town police station areas has been lifted,” said the order.

However, restriction on entry, movement and meeting of any social and political outfit or delegation in the district without prior permission shall remain in force till further order. The city witnessed violence during a bike rally which was taken out as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on April 12. In the incident, many people including police officials were injured and several shops set ablaze. To bring the situation under control, the administration immediately clamped section 144 of the CrPC across the city. Similarly, internet services were also suspended to prevent circulation of inflammatory messages.

During the Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 14, incidents of violence and arson were reported from Sambalpur following which curfew was imposed in areas under Bareipali, Ainthapali, Sadar, Khetrajpur, Dhanupali and Town police stations.

After the situation improved, internet services were first restored in phases between April 20 and 23. The administration also started withdrawing curfew orders in a phase-wise manner. On April 24, the curfew was lifted from Bareipali and Sadar police limits. Subsequently, on April 27, the prohibitory order was revoked from Khetrajpur and Ainthapali police limits.

