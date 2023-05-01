Home States Odisha

Utkal Dibasa celebrated by Bahrain Odia Samaj

A souvenir titled 'Bahrain Utkalika' was also released on the occasion with an editorial message by Biswa Odisha general secretary Manoj Manmay.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odia diaspora in Bahrain celebrated Utkal Dibasa with pomp and splendour recently.  A special programme was organised by Bahrain Odia Samaj on the occasion. The programme kicked off with a special video message from Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

Indian Ambassador to Bahrain Piyush Shrivastava attended the event as the chief guest, while ambassadors from nine other countries including Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and USA were special delegates. Former MLA of Bhubaneswar North Priyadarshi Mishra and social worker Rosalin Patasani Mishra, chairperson of Parichay Foundation also attended the event as the guests of honour.

A souvenir titled ‘Bahrain Utkalika’ was also released on the occasion with an editorial message by Biswa Odisha general secretary Manoj Manmay.“It is a matter of pride that we celebrated Utkal Dibasa on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das,” said Bahrain Odia Samaj founder Arun Kumar Praharaj. The Bahrain Odia Samaj has been working towards the promotion of Odisha’s rich culture and heritage for the last 26 years, he said.

