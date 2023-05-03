Home States Odisha

75-year-old woman trampled to death by elephant in Odisha

A 75-year-old woman of Rangamatia village within Betnoti police limits was trampled to death by an elephant here on Tuesday morning.

Published: 03rd May 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for illustrative purposes only.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  A 75-year-old woman of Rangamatia village within Betnoti police limits was trampled to death by an elephant here on Tuesday morning. Rani Naik had gone to collect sal leaves from nearby Budikhamari forest in the morning when the incident took place.  

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Baripada, Santosh Joshi said forest officials had on Monday asked the residents of Betnoti block not to venture into the forest since the wild elephant was seen roaming there.
“Our staff have been keeping a tab on the tusker’s movement after it ventured into the forest. Despite the announcement, she went to the forest and got killed,” he added.

On being informed, range officer LD Behera along with some staff reached the spot and sent the deceased’s body for postmortem.  “An unnatural death case was registered. Initially `40,000 has been paid to the deceased’s kin and the rest compensation will be handed over after some official formalities. Locals have been asked not to pluck mahua flowers from the forest since elephants prefer feasting on them,” the DFO informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp