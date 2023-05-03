75-year-old woman trampled to death by elephant in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 75-year-old woman of Rangamatia village within Betnoti police limits was trampled to death by an elephant here on Tuesday morning. Rani Naik had gone to collect sal leaves from nearby Budikhamari forest in the morning when the incident took place.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Baripada, Santosh Joshi said forest officials had on Monday asked the residents of Betnoti block not to venture into the forest since the wild elephant was seen roaming there.

“Our staff have been keeping a tab on the tusker’s movement after it ventured into the forest. Despite the announcement, she went to the forest and got killed,” he added.

On being informed, range officer LD Behera along with some staff reached the spot and sent the deceased’s body for postmortem. “An unnatural death case was registered. Initially `40,000 has been paid to the deceased’s kin and the rest compensation will be handed over after some official formalities. Locals have been asked not to pluck mahua flowers from the forest since elephants prefer feasting on them,” the DFO informed.

