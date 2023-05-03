Home States Odisha

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Dora’s entry to Kotia panchayat raises brows

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Rajan Dora’s visit to Kotia panchayat on Monday, despite Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s warning to AP government,

Published: 03rd May 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Rajanna Dora.

By Express News Service

KORAPUT:  Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Rajan Dora’s visit to Kotia panchayat on Monday, despite Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s warning to AP government, has raised eyebrows.
Dora accompanied by his security personnel, visited the area and interacted with the locals about various development plans and programmes in line with the AP government for the panchayat.

Sources said despite establishment of a police station by Odisha government in the area, the adminstration could not prevent entry of the deputy CM. On the day, the road at Madkar between Kotia and Phagusineri was blocked, obstructing communication from Kotia to Phatuseneri.  Pradhan had on April 1  instructed AP police to leave Phatuseneri village of Kotia and return to their state. 

