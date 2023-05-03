Businessman shot dead on busy road in Odisha's Keonjhar district

By Express News Service

BARBIL: Shockwaves spread in Barbil town of Keonjhar district after a local businessman was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on a busy road near his house on Monday. The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Sunil Sinha (38) alias Bhola of Ward no 6 near Barbil market. The incident took place at around 9 am.

According to eyewitnesses, Bhola was travelling on his two-wheeler when two pedestrians stopped him near Moni Tower apartment. After a brief verbal exchange, one of the pedestrians took out a gun and shot the businessman at point blank range. As Bhola fell down in a pool of blood, the miscreants walked towards Barbil Basti area before disappearing into the crowd.

Locals rushed the businessman to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. Sources said he was shot in the head with a bullet penetrating his eye. On being informed, Barbil police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the crime scene. An empty cartridge was seized from the spot.

Locals suspect that Bhola might have been murdered due to some political rivalry as he shared a close relationship with a politician of the town area. After postmortem, the businessman’s body was handed over to his family members. An officer of Barbil police station said CCTV cameras installed in the area where the crime took place, are being scanned for clues. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the criminals involved in the incident. No arrest has been made in this connection so far.

