Home States Odisha

Businessman shot dead on busy road in Odisha's Keonjhar district

Shockwaves spread in Barbil town of Keonjhar district after a local businessman was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on a busy road near his house on Monday.

Published: 03rd May 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

gun, shot

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BARBIL:  Shockwaves spread in Barbil town of Keonjhar district after a local businessman was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on a busy road near his house on Monday. The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Sunil Sinha (38) alias Bhola of Ward no 6 near Barbil market. The incident took place at around 9 am.

According to eyewitnesses, Bhola was travelling on his two-wheeler when two pedestrians stopped him near Moni Tower apartment. After a brief verbal exchange, one of the pedestrians took out a gun and shot the businessman at point blank range. As Bhola fell down in a pool of blood, the miscreants walked towards Barbil Basti area before disappearing into the crowd.

Locals rushed the businessman to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. Sources said he was shot in the head with a bullet penetrating his eye. On being informed, Barbil police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the crime scene. An empty cartridge was seized from the spot.

Locals suspect that Bhola might have been murdered due to some political rivalry as he shared a close relationship with a politician of the town area. After postmortem, the businessman’s body was handed over to his family members. An officer of Barbil police station said CCTV cameras installed in the area where the crime took place, are being scanned for clues. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the criminals involved in the incident. No arrest has been made in this connection so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp