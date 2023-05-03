Cannot force government on location of WODC headquarters: Odisha HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday said it cannot compel the government to locate the headquarters of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) in a particular place within the council area.

The court expressed this while disposing of a petition challenging the chief secretary’s February 23, 2023 order for continuance with the status quo on the location of WODC headquarters. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy said,

“If those comprising the WODC, namely MLAs and MPs are themselves to agree upon any particular place for locating the headquarter, it cannot be expected the government will overlook their request for continuation of the status quo and unilaterally decide to locate the headquarter in a place of its choice.”

The bench took note that the members of WODC could not reach a decision in the matter of specific location in the council area and resolved that the government may be requested to continue the status quo for a period of three years till a consensus is reached. One Harapriya Patel had filed a PIL for establishment of the office of the WODC in western Odisha itself.

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday said it cannot compel the government to locate the headquarters of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) in a particular place within the council area. The court expressed this while disposing of a petition challenging the chief secretary’s February 23, 2023 order for continuance with the status quo on the location of WODC headquarters. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy said, “If those comprising the WODC, namely MLAs and MPs are themselves to agree upon any particular place for locating the headquarter, it cannot be expected the government will overlook their request for continuation of the status quo and unilaterally decide to locate the headquarter in a place of its choice.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The bench took note that the members of WODC could not reach a decision in the matter of specific location in the council area and resolved that the government may be requested to continue the status quo for a period of three years till a consensus is reached. One Harapriya Patel had filed a PIL for establishment of the office of the WODC in western Odisha itself.