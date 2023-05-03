Home States Odisha

CM lauds Odisha FC for success in 2022-2023 season

The Odisha FC team met the chief minister along with the Super Cup trophy, which they won for the first time this year.

03rd May 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday congratulated the Odisha FC Team for their phenomenal performance in the 2022-2023 season. 

The Odisha FC team met the chief minister along with the Super Cup trophy, which they won for the first time this year. Odisha FC president Raj Athwal, head coach Clifford Miranda, players Amrinder Singh and Shubham Sarangi, general manager Abhik Chatterjee  and team psychiatrist Dr Amrit Pattojoshi met the chief minister. 

Naveen said, “I would like to congratulate everyone associated with Odisha FC for their remarkable performance. The coach and players have made us proud. I hope Odisha FC will continue their winning form and inspire a new generation of footballers from Odisha.”

He emphasised that their success is a testimony to their commitment and their determination to achieve their goals. Athwal thanked the chief minister for creating the best football facilities in India and for his support to the team over the years.

