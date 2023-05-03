Cyclone threat: Odisha CM reviews preparedness

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even though a clear picture over the weather system in the Bay of Bengal is yet to emerge, the state government on Tuesday put the collectors of coastal districts and officials of 11 departments on alert mode to remain prepared in case a summer cyclone hits the state in May.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the situation at a high level meeting and directed officials to remain in a state of readiness to tackle any eventuality. Recalling cyclone ‘Fani’ of 2019, the chief minister said it is difficult to accurately determine the path of cyclones formed during summer season. Therefore, the administration should remain prepared to deal with any situation, he said and added that NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services personnel should also be prepared.

Stating that every life is precious, the chief minister advised the officials to take steps for shifting of people residing in low-lying and vulnerable areas to cyclone shelters, if necessary. He also asked them to chalk out plans in advance for relief and restoration works in the aftermath of cyclone.

CM reviews preparedness, asks officials to be ready for summer cyclones

The chief minister directed chief secretary PK Jena to review the situation regularly and asked Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu to work in coordination with all departments. The chief secretary said that all efforts will be made to ensure zero casualty during the calamity.

All Collectors have been alerted in this regard. Around 1000 cyclone shelters are ready, while more safe places, including school buildings have been identified, he said. Giving details of preparedness, the SRC said round-theclock control rooms have been set up after holding discussion with collectors of 18 districts.

As many as 17 NDRF and 20 ODRAF teams have been kept ready for the possible cyclone, he said. In the past, several cyclones have been formed over the Bay of Bengal including Fani in 2019, Amphan in 2020 and Yaas in 2021. State-level and districtlevel control rooms have been set up and the situation is being closely monitored even though no cyclone forecast has been issued by IMD so far, Sahu said.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours, it added.

However, exact course of the system can be ascertained after the system forms early next week. Cyclogenesis for the next five days is nil but experts say there is a strong possibility for formation of this year’s first cyclonic storm though it may not threaten the eastern coast.

