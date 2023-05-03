Holiday homework plan for school students during summer vacation starts 

Home States Odisha

In a bid to keep children interested in studies during the summer vacation, the Jajpur administration has started the holiday homework programme for school students from May 1. 

Teachers manning the help desk at the DPO, Samagra Shikshya in Jajpur | Express

JAJPUR:  In a bid to keep children interested in studies during the summer vacation, the Jajpur administration has started the holiday homework programme for school students from May 1. 
A help desk with toll free number 18003459533 has been set up at the district project office (DPO), Samagra Shikshya at Jajpur town for monitoring purpose on a daily basis during the vacation. Students will be able to contact the help desk through the toll free number and clarify their doubts regarding homework.

Inaugurating the help desk at the DPO on Monday, district education officer (DEO) Ranjan Kumar Giri said the holiday homework programme is meant for students enrolled in Classes I to X. The help desk will be manned by four teachers including subject experts to guide the students in their homework. 
“The students can clarify their doubts regarding homework and assignment by calling the toll free number. Teachers will help them in solving their problems,” he said.

Sources in the district education office said the four graduate trained teachers in Arts and Science will remain present at the help desk in two shifts from 6 am to 6 pm excluding Sundays and public holidays. For successful implementation of the programme, headmasters of all schools across the district have been asked to assign classes to teachers

The teachers will contact students and their parents to know the progress they have made in learning activities during holidays as per the prescribed instructions and guidelines by the School and Mass Education department. The headmasters will keep teacher-wise record of the number of students doing their learning activities. 

All school students have been assigned the holiday assignment to utilise their time in learning activities during summer vacation.  Apart from students, teachers and parents can also contact the help desk team for assistance. Assistant DEO Krutibas Barik, district science supervisor Bishnu Charan Panda and pedagogy coordinator Rajesh Kumar Kar Mohapatra will monitor and supervise the programme.

