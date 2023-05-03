Malnutrition deaths: Odisha HC seeks report from Jajpur collector

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Acute malnutrition and death of children due to it in villages under Danagadi block of Jajpur district has come into focus with the Orissa High Court on Monday directing the district collector to submit a report on it.

Acting on a PIL, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy directed both the secretaries of state and Union Women and Child Development departments to file their respective affidavits giving parawise reply to the petition not later than May 15. Both were also directed to be present in court on virtual mode during hearing on the matter on May 18.

“In the meanwhile, Collector of Jajpur will visit the Danagadi Block, particularly the affected villages including Ghatisahi along with the CDMO and submit a report before the next date (May 18),” the bench directed.

Mantu Das, a Jajpur-based social activist, filed the petition highlighting the large number of children suffering from acute malnutrition in seven villages - Ghatisahi, Kiajhar, Salinjagha, Nadiabhanga, Dhuligarh, Chania and Anagundi and the deaths of Arjun Hembam at Ghatisahi and Subhalaxmi Tiria at Trijangha due to it.

The petition sought direction for Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of each of the children who have died due to malnutrition and Rs 3 lakh compensation for the families affected by malnutrition.

While seeking judicial intervention, the petitioner said the situation in these villages is “very grim and if immediate steps are not taken to rescue the children suffering from malnutrition, then more deaths are expected to happen in near future”. Advocate Arfraaz Suhail made submissions on behalf of the petitioner.

The petition sought direction to establish community-based kitchen in the affected villages to provide free food to all those suffering from malnutrition the petition also expected free ration to those people at least for three months.

According to the petition, only 160 out of 309 villagers in Ghatisahi have Aadhar cards as a result of which a majority of the households are deprived of monthly ration provided under public distribution system. The petitioner also sought direction to immediately shift the children suffering from malnutrition to the nearest nutritional rehabilitation centre (NRC) and establish NRCs in each block of the district.

CUTTACK: Acute malnutrition and death of children due to it in villages under Danagadi block of Jajpur district has come into focus with the Orissa High Court on Monday directing the district collector to submit a report on it. Acting on a PIL, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy directed both the secretaries of state and Union Women and Child Development departments to file their respective affidavits giving parawise reply to the petition not later than May 15. Both were also directed to be present in court on virtual mode during hearing on the matter on May 18. “In the meanwhile, Collector of Jajpur will visit the Danagadi Block, particularly the affected villages including Ghatisahi along with the CDMO and submit a report before the next date (May 18),” the bench directed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mantu Das, a Jajpur-based social activist, filed the petition highlighting the large number of children suffering from acute malnutrition in seven villages - Ghatisahi, Kiajhar, Salinjagha, Nadiabhanga, Dhuligarh, Chania and Anagundi and the deaths of Arjun Hembam at Ghatisahi and Subhalaxmi Tiria at Trijangha due to it. The petition sought direction for Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of each of the children who have died due to malnutrition and Rs 3 lakh compensation for the families affected by malnutrition. While seeking judicial intervention, the petitioner said the situation in these villages is “very grim and if immediate steps are not taken to rescue the children suffering from malnutrition, then more deaths are expected to happen in near future”. Advocate Arfraaz Suhail made submissions on behalf of the petitioner. The petition sought direction to establish community-based kitchen in the affected villages to provide free food to all those suffering from malnutrition the petition also expected free ration to those people at least for three months. According to the petition, only 160 out of 309 villagers in Ghatisahi have Aadhar cards as a result of which a majority of the households are deprived of monthly ration provided under public distribution system. The petitioner also sought direction to immediately shift the children suffering from malnutrition to the nearest nutritional rehabilitation centre (NRC) and establish NRCs in each block of the district.