OBC survey begins in Odisha amidst BJP’s opposition

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Enumeration of the socially and economically backward classes (SEBCs) in Odisha began on Tuesday amidst sharp criticism from the Opposition BJP over the process adopted for the survey.

Raising objection to the people having to register themselves at the Mo Seva Kendras, the BJP demanded that there should be a door-to-door survey to ensure every person is covered.

The survey will be conducted from May 1 to 20 followed by a special drive from May 21 to 27 to ensure that no one has been left out. Chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) Justice Raghunath Biswal told mediapersons that 230 communities will come under the purview of the survey. It is being conducted in all the 314 blocks and 114 urban local bodies of the state. The final list will come out in five months.

Minister for Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Jagannath Saraka said the survey aims to find out the social and educational status of backward classes. It is crucial for focused planning of their socio-economic development, he said and added that the data will help the state plan for the OBCs in a better way.

The survey will encompass various indicators such as occupation, educational qualifications along with the type of educational institutions attended by the members of the households to gauge the social and educational condition of the backward classes in Odisha.

BJP state OBC cell chief Surath Biswal,however, alleged that many people working outside the state will be excluded from the survey as they may not know how to log into a portal created for the purpose and submit their particulars.

BJD MLA Shashibhusan Behera said the exercise should not be questioned as due process has been followed. He said that the exercise will help government come out with data on the condition of the backward classes.

