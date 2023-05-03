Home States Odisha

Odisha: All blood banks to have NAT-PCR by 2025-end

NAT-PCR testing technology is presently adopted in 11 blood centres where 47% of total blood collections of the state is being tested through this advanced method.

Published: 03rd May 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Blood donation, blood bank

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Dropping its earlier plan to expand the nucleic acid testing polymerase chain reaction (NAT- PCR) blood testing facility to all 45 blood banks in a phased manner, the state government has decided to do it simultaneously at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

Commissioner-cum-secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Shalini Pandit informed this in an affidavit to the Orissa High Court on Monday during hearing of two PILs - one filed by lawyer Prabir Kumar Das and the other by Amit Abhijit Samal.

Both the petitions sought direction for introduction of NAT-PCR facility in all the blood banks for quick and accurate detection of infections like HIV 1 and 2, hepatitis B and C in the collected blood.
Pandit stated the process is on for concurrence of the line departments such as Finance, Planning & Convergence, and subsequent appraisal by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) as the expansion plan has huge financial implication of Rs 200 crore. “After required approvals are obtained, necessary budgetary  allocation shall be made in the budget,” she said.

NAT-PCR testing technology is presently adopted in 11 blood centres where 47% of total blood collections of the state is being tested through this advanced method. The testing facility is expected to be operationalised in the remaining 45 blood collection centres by the end of 2025, Pandit said in the affidavit.

Taking the affidavit on record the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy fixed June 21 as the  next date for consideration of the matter.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NAT- PCR
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp