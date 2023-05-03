Odisha posts all-time high GST collection in April 2023

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha posted an all-time high gross GST collection of Rs 5,035.74 crore in April. The collection last month was around three per cent higher than the same month last year, which had clocked the previous highest tax tally of Rs 4,910.23 crore.

GST revenues from domestic transactions, including import of services, carried out during March grew at a sharper pace year-on-year in April, accelerating the collections.

The growth was more in the previous two months - 15 per cent in March and 10 per cent in February, possibly due to a rise in domestic demand.

Official sources said the collection of GST revenue to be retained by the state which included the state GST and IGST settlement in April is recorded at Rs 2,359.17 crore. This is 40.43 per cent higher than the corresponding collection of Rs 1,680 crore recorded in April 2022.

The total collection of VAT from petrol and liquor was Rs 264.42 crore last month as against Rs 232.92 crore collected in April last year. The growth rate stood at 13.52 per cent.

The collection under all acts by the Commissionerate of CT and GST (VAT, GST, profession tax, arrears of subsumed taxes) witnessed a record growth of 36.7 per cent. The tax revenue collection was Rs 2,661.92 crore against Rs 1,947.21 crore in the corresponding month last year.

Tax officials attributed the growth in overall revenue collections to year-end compliances by taxpayers for 2022-23 along with rising economic activity and the push for GST audits. Per capita GST collection in the state was around Rs 8,133 in 2022-23.

GST commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said the growth in the collection was on account of buoyancy primarily in the service sector and partly in the trading sector. "As many as 20.23 lakhs of waybills have been generated in April 2023 vis-à-vis 17.57 lakh in the month last year, recording a growth of 15.12 per cent," he said.

However, going by the collection trends, Odisha had the lowest growth of three per cent among the big states in the country as there was an uptick of 28 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, 23 per cent in Karnataka, 21 per cent in Maharashtra and 19 per cent in Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.

The growth in tax revenue collection was 14 per cent in neighbouring West Bengal, 18 per cent in Chhattisgarh, 13 per cent in Telangana, 11 per cent in Bihar and six per cent in Andhra Pradesh in April.

