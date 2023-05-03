Home States Odisha

Odisha to formulate new inland vessel rules soon

The state government on Tuesday began the process for framing its inland vessel rules in accordance with the Inland Vessel (IV) Act, 2021 and Inland Vessel Rules, 2022.

Chilika circuit can connect Chilika, Kalijai-Nalabana-Honeymoon island-Mangalajodi-Satapada-Rajhans island-Satapada and Puri.

By Express News Service

Inland Water Transport (IWT) is an economical, fuel-efficient, environment friendly and employment-oriented mode of transport. The department has roped in the National Inland Navigation Institute (NINI), Patna, a premier institute under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, to help draft the rules.

At a stakeholders meet organised on Tuesday, the department sought suggestions and views from experts in the field for drafting inland vessel rules for smooth and hassle-free navigation in the state.

Principal secretary of the department Usha Padhee said IWT is recognised worldwide for its inherent advantage of being the cheapest mode of transport for passenger ferries and bulk cargo over long distances between places situated along the waterfront.

“Its energy efficiency, low pollution and potential for employment generation are universally accepted. We will soon formulate the rules for the state with the help of NINI and suggestions received at the meet,” she said.

