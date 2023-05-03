President Murmu to visit Similipal, park out of reach for visitors for two days

Home States Odisha

She will visit Pandit Raghunath Murmu’s village Dandbose and the STR on May 5 and spend the night at Baripada.

Published: 03rd May 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

President of India, Droupadi Murmu

President of India, Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) will remain closed for tourists for two days - May 4 and May 5 in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the park during her three-day tour to Odisha.
Speaking to The New Indian Express on Tuesday, regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF)-cum-field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said tourist and vehicular movement will be curbed through the entrance from Pithabata range under Baripada territorial division and another at Kaliani gate under Jashipur. The divisional forest officers and deputy directors of STR North and South have been instructed to execute all orders strictly, he added.

An IAF chopper performing trial run
on MSCB university campus | Express

“Arrangements for Murmu’s stay have been made at Chahala.  She will visit Barehipani and other spots inside Similipal and have lunch at the Chahala guest house. The President will most likely spend the entire day inside the national park,” Gogineni informed.

Sources said Murmu after arriving at Kalaikunda Airport in West Bengal in an IAF jet from Delhi, will board an IAF helicopter to Odisha and land at Badampahar helipad in Mayurbhanj district at around 10.15 am on May 4. She will first visit her in-laws’ village Pahadpur and attend other events before resting for the day at the inspection bungalow in Rairangpur.

She will visit Pandit Raghunath Murmu’s village Dandbose and the STR on May 5 and spend the night at Baripada. On May 6, she will reach Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo (MSCB) university, Baripada at around 10 am and deliver the convocation address there. The President will leave the MSCB campus at 12.15 pm and fly back to Delhi, sources added.

Speaking on the matter, Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj said elaborate security arrangements have been made for Murmu’s visit. “More than 50 platoons of police force and senior rank officers will be deployed at important locations in view of the President’s visit,” said SP Rishikesh D Khilari.
Meanwhile, two IAF choppers from Kalaikunda Airport in West Bengal performed trial run on the field within MSCB university campus here on Tuesday.

