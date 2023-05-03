Home States Odisha

Sambalpur violence failure of police: BJP

Fact-finding team visits Jharmunda to meet kin of murdered tribal youth

Published: 03rd May 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

The BJP fact-finding team addressing the media | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Demanding a CBI probe into the violence during Hanuman Jayanti, the high-level fact-finding team of the BJP, that visited Sambalpur on Tuesday, blamed the incidents on failure of police and BJD government. 

Led by chairman of Department Related Parliament Committee on Home Affairs and MP from UP, Brij Lal, the team took a dig at the police for failing to prevent the violence despite prior alert from the central and the state governments. 

The delegation, formed by BJP national president JP Nadda, visited Jharmunda under Burla police limits to meet the family of the deceased Chandrakant Mirdha who was murdered on April 14. However, they could not meet the family as the house was locked. They also visited Bhawanipali under Jujumura police station and interacted with Biswanath Sikka who was injured on the same day. Later, they held discussions with IG, RDC and members of civil societies.

Addressing the media, Brij Lal said, “It is really surprising that though the family of the tribal youth is away for over a week now, the district administration have no clue about their whereabouts.” He alleged that the tribal tradition had not been followed while performing the last rites of the tribal man and the postmortem not conducted as per procedure.

After meeting Sikka, Lal said attempts were made to forcibly take him away from Sambalpur after he was discharged from the hospital. Claiming that the incident was pre-planned, Brij Lal said, the special branch had alerted police about possibility of the violence. The ministry of home affairs had issued an advisory. But deployment of police in such a sensitive place, where the violence took place on April 12, was very poor, he said. “We will submit a report to Nadda and demand state government write to the Centre for CBI investigation,” the delegation stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur violence
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp