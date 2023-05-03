Similipal Tiger Reserve’s Melanistic tiger died in fight with older cat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA: A melanistic tiger was found dead in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve, the only wildlife sanctuary in the world where big cats with rare black coats inhabit. While the exact cause of death of the tiger is yet to be ascertined, the big cat is suspected to have been killed in infighting as injuries were found on the carcass.

Chief Wildlife Warden SK Popli said carcass of the 3-year-old tiger was found by the forest staff from the core area of Similipal South division on Sunday. “When a tiger turns three, it starts looking for its own territory. This often leads to fights among the males which are not unusual. This, we suspect, could be the reason for the death of the melanistic tiger,” he said. The chief wildlife warden said preliminary investigation also points to infighting as reason.

Sources said the spot where the last cattle kill was reported was about 5 km from the stream where the young tiger was found. Chances of a poisoned tiger travelling such a distance are extremely low which also rules out retaliatory killing, sources added.

The STR officials are reported to have also camera trap images of another tiger with injuries which pointed at infighting in the region. “It is actually a healthy sign that a dispersing male with another one presumed to be with a settled territory were engaged in fights. This means the population of the tigers in STR has improved,” said sources.

The postmortem was carried out by a team of veterinary experts in presence of field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni, local DFO, representatives of NTCA and joint task force (JTF) and other officials concerned on Monday.

Wildlife conservationist and Angul Honorary Wildlife Warden Aditya Chandra Panda said tiger population in Similipal is also building up because of quality of habitat created over the years. “Wherever there is a growing population of big cats, infighting happens,” he said underlining that revival of prey base is important to improve the carrying capacity of a tiger reserve.

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA: A melanistic tiger was found dead in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve, the only wildlife sanctuary in the world where big cats with rare black coats inhabit. While the exact cause of death of the tiger is yet to be ascertined, the big cat is suspected to have been killed in infighting as injuries were found on the carcass. Chief Wildlife Warden SK Popli said carcass of the 3-year-old tiger was found by the forest staff from the core area of Similipal South division on Sunday. “When a tiger turns three, it starts looking for its own territory. This often leads to fights among the males which are not unusual. This, we suspect, could be the reason for the death of the melanistic tiger,” he said. The chief wildlife warden said preliminary investigation also points to infighting as reason. Sources said the spot where the last cattle kill was reported was about 5 km from the stream where the young tiger was found. Chances of a poisoned tiger travelling such a distance are extremely low which also rules out retaliatory killing, sources added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The STR officials are reported to have also camera trap images of another tiger with injuries which pointed at infighting in the region. “It is actually a healthy sign that a dispersing male with another one presumed to be with a settled territory were engaged in fights. This means the population of the tigers in STR has improved,” said sources. The postmortem was carried out by a team of veterinary experts in presence of field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni, local DFO, representatives of NTCA and joint task force (JTF) and other officials concerned on Monday. Wildlife conservationist and Angul Honorary Wildlife Warden Aditya Chandra Panda said tiger population in Similipal is also building up because of quality of habitat created over the years. “Wherever there is a growing population of big cats, infighting happens,” he said underlining that revival of prey base is important to improve the carrying capacity of a tiger reserve.