Home States Odisha

Truck runs over chasing guards, thief in Hemgir of Odisha's Sundargarh district

Two private security guards and a suspected thief were killed after being run over by a speeding trailer truck at Balinga

Published: 03rd May 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Two private security guards and a suspected thief were killed after being run over by a speeding trailer truck at Balinga within Hemgir police limits in Sundargarh district late in the night on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Manas Rath (35) and Prince Naik (25), both security guards of a road construction firm and Sachin Chhitki (20), the suspected thief. The two guards were reportedly tailing Chhitki when the mishap took place.

Hemgir IIC Ramakanta Sai said two days back, an SUV met with an accident and was parked in Chhatbar area of Balinga. Late in the night on Monday, three thieves arrived at the spot and removed the tyres of the parked vehicle. The security guards deployed at the nearby road construction site challenged the thieves. Two guards were chasing a thief when they were hit by a trailer due to poor visibility.

While the trio died on the spot, the speeding trailer truck overturned after the mishap. The IIC said the bodies were sent for autopsy on Tuesday and a case has been registered under different sections of the IPC against the errant trailer driver.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp