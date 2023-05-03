Truck runs over chasing guards, thief in Hemgir of Odisha's Sundargarh district

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Two private security guards and a suspected thief were killed after being run over by a speeding trailer truck at Balinga within Hemgir police limits in Sundargarh district late in the night on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Manas Rath (35) and Prince Naik (25), both security guards of a road construction firm and Sachin Chhitki (20), the suspected thief. The two guards were reportedly tailing Chhitki when the mishap took place.

Hemgir IIC Ramakanta Sai said two days back, an SUV met with an accident and was parked in Chhatbar area of Balinga. Late in the night on Monday, three thieves arrived at the spot and removed the tyres of the parked vehicle. The security guards deployed at the nearby road construction site challenged the thieves. Two guards were chasing a thief when they were hit by a trailer due to poor visibility.

While the trio died on the spot, the speeding trailer truck overturned after the mishap. The IIC said the bodies were sent for autopsy on Tuesday and a case has been registered under different sections of the IPC against the errant trailer driver.

