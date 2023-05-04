Home States Odisha

Blaze in Bhitarkanika park; two held for setting fire inside Kotagarh forest

The forest personnel with the help of villagers of Hatiaganda managed to extinguish the fire. 

KENDRAPARA/PHULBANI:  A large number of trees were reduced to ashes after fire broke out in Sailendrasarai forest within Dangamal range in Bhitarkanika National Park here on Tuesday night.
Forest range officer of Dangamal Manas Das said the blaze, which reduced many mangrove trees to ashes, was first noticed on Tuesday evening.

The forest personnel with the help of villagers of Hatiaganda managed to extinguish the fire. “We have dug deep trenches around the fire-hit area. Besides, camps have been set up at many places to keep a watch on the situation,” he said.

Das informed that collection of honey from the mangrove forest has been banned to prevent any fire mishap. Many local forest dwellers use fire and smoke to collect honey from the honeycombs. 
In Kandhamal, two persons including a ward member were arrested on Wednesday for setting afire Sharkipanga reserve forest in Kotagarh block. The accused are Jisaya Pradhan (50), ward member of Srakipanga village and Rohit Pradhan (27) of Atenibadi.

Range officer of Daringbadi Satish Kumar Dharua said forest personnel on patrol duty caught the duo when they were trying to escape after setting up the fire. A case was registered and the accused produced in court.
 

