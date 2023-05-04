Home States Odisha

British-era bridge built by Odia king collapses in AP’s Ichchapuram

The bridge collapsed under the weight of a granite-laden truck on Wednesday. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Portion of the bridge which collapsed at Ichchapuram town in Srikakulam | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  A British-era bridge built by an Odia king on Bahuda river at Ichchapuram town in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district collapsed under the weight of a granite-laden truck on Wednesday. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

The mishap took place at around 5 am. Sources said the truck carrying 70 tonne granite was heading towards Palasa in AP. When it was crossing the bridge, one of its tyres got punctured. After parking the vehicle on the bridge, its driver and helper alighted to change the tyre. 

However, unable to withstand the heavy load of granite, a portion of the bridge caved in. While the truck plunged into the dry river bed, its driver and helper escaped without any injury. The duo fled soon after the incident.

On being informed, Ichchapuram police reached the spot and started investigation. The owner of the truck has been asked to present himself at Ichchapuram police station. The bridge over Bahuda river near Odisha-AP border was built in 1929 by the then Odia king Ramchandra Mardaraj and named after him. It was inaugurated by the then Governor of Madras.

The bridge connected many Odisha villages with Ichchapuram. It was the shortest route from Patrapur area of Ganjam to Ichchapuram. In the past, AP officials had repaired the bridge several times and even instructed heavy vehicles not to ply over it. However, due to lack of supervision, heavy vehicles including passenger buses continued to use the bridge, leading to its collapse.
 

