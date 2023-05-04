Odisha CM opens air ticketing for Singapore, Bangkok

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday opened air ticketing to Singapore and Bangkok to facilitate travel of people from Odisha to the south-east Asian cities at a fair price. With this, Odisha has become the first state in the country to support and commence international air connectivity in the interest of public.

As per the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Indigo airlines will commence direct international flights to Singapore and Bangkok June 3, 2023. Earlier, direct flight ticketing was launched by the chief minister to Dubai, the operations of which which will start from May 15.

The chief minister said the initiative will provide job opportunities for the youths of Odisha, open up tourism potential and provide boost to IT and ITES sectors in the state. Describing it as a momentous occasion, he said Odisha is now connected to the top cosmopolitan Asian cities, opening a whole new world of opportunities for people.

Stating that in last few years, aviation traffic in Odisha has seen immense growth, he said the state government has come forward to make sizeable contribution to ensure direct international flight connectivity between Bhubaneswar and world-class destinations to meet people’s aspirations. He hoped the international flights will provide tourists more convenience and affordable travel options while also encouraging trade and tourism.

The state government has made an allocation of Rs 100 crore in the 2022-23 budget to support viability gap funding.Online reservations for Indigo’s initial flights from Bhubaneswar to Dubai have received an incredibly encouraging response. Singapore and Bangkok will be the threshold to the entire south-eastern Asian region while connectivity to Dubai will open the gateway to the Gulf, Europe, and Western countries making world tour accessible, convenient and affordable for the people of Odisha.

