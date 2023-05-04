Jolt to BJP as Jharsuguda district president joins BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP’s Jharsuguda district unit president Mangal Sahu quit the party and joined the BJD here on Wednesday dealing a serious jolt to the saffron outfit exactly a week ahead of the bypoll to the Assembly constituency scheduled on May 10.

Sahu, who joined BJD at Shankha Bhavan here, said he resigned from BJP as he was inspired by the ideals of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Stating that he has worked in the BJP for the last 25 years in different posts including the president of the Jharsuguda district unit to strengthen the organisation, Sahu said the saffron party has deviated from its ideology and principles.

Sahu was among the star campaigners of BJP for the bypoll. His resignation at a time when campaigning is peaking is seen as a setback for the BJP. He alleged that many leaders in the BJP are unhappy with the manner in which the party indulged in cheap politics over the murder of health minister Naba Kishore Das instead of highlighting other issues.

Welcoming Sahu to the party, Rajya Sabha member Manas Mangaraj said his entry will further strengthen BJD in Jharsuguda and boost its prospects in the forthcoming bypoll. Shortly after joining the regional party, Sahu met the chief minister and had a brief interaction with him.

While Sahu’s entry into BJD is considered a shot in the arm for the ruling party, senior BJP leaders maintained it will have no impact on the prospects of party in the bypoll. BJP leader Dilip Mallick said people of Jharsuguda are jointly fighting the ruling BJD as they are disillusioned with its misrule for the last 23 years. Sahu’s exit will make no difference to BJP in Jharsuguda, he said.

