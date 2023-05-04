Khan’s ‘evil spirit’ drive made him a crorepati

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cases are piling up against black magic practitioner Maulana Kaifi Khan whose business of ‘driving evil spirits’ from people’s houses made him a fortune. With three more cases of cheating filed against him, the tally has now gone up to six and the amount duped by him, a staggering Rs 1.11 crore.

Fresh cases were filed at Mangalabag and Sadar police stations. The FIR filed by Devi Prasad Mohanty of Tirtol in Jagatsinghpur said Kaifi duped him of Rs 21.95 lakh on the pretext of driving away evil forces from his house. Mohanty, who stays at Patia in Bhubaneswar said a strange sound had been emanating from the roof of his house since 2018. After he came in contact with Khan, the latter told him of the presence of an evil spirit in the house and hidden treasures buried underneath.

Khan, as usual, performed rituals in front of Mohanty’s house and dug up the ground up to 30 feet adjacent to the boundary wall. The accused unearthed a big bowl, an idol of Radha Krishna, the feet of Goddess Lakshmi among other articles and handed them over to Mohanty. Khan said the articles were of pure gold and before they are used or sold, consecration using original ‘kasturi’ is needed.

Khan convinced Mohanty to consecrate the unearthed articles in his house at Kesharpur and took away Rs 21.95 lakh for the purpose. The black magician then went incommunicado following which Mohanty filed the FIR.

The other FIR was filed by Sk Adil of Kesharpur within Mangalabag police limits. Adil has alleged Kaifi cheated him of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of performing black magic for safe conception of her sister-in-law.

“My sister-in-law’s pregnancy was getting aborted frequently following which I contacted him (Khan) a few months back. He demanded Rs 5 lakh to perform black magic for safe conception. It did not yield any result and when I asked him to return my money, Kaifi did not pay any heed,” stated the FIR.

A third FIR pertained to a woman from Bhanpur who alleged Khan cheated her of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of removing evil spirit and unearthing hidden treasures from her house in 2019 by adopting the same modus operandi. After performing rituals and unearthing two tridents, Khand had demanded Rs 30 lakh but the woman managed to give him Rs 10 lakh by pledging her ornaments.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police has brought Khan on a four-day remand to question him in connection with the six cases.While Khan is accused of cheating Rs 1.11 crore so far in the six cases, a special police team too has been formed to interrogate him, informed a senior police officer.

