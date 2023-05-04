Home States Odisha

MCL’s rail dispatch plan hit by track doubling project delay

In 2019, the SER started work on the track doubling project with a completion target of March 2023. However, 60 per cent work has been completed so far.

Published: 04th May 2023 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

SLOW RAIL , RAIL , MCL
By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The Jharsuguda-Saradega track doubling project continues to move at a snail’s pace despite the growing dependence of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) on rail transportation for evacuation of coal from its mines in Sundargarh district. 

Early completion of the track doubling project assumes significance as MCL is seeking to expand the capacity of its Garjanbahal open cast mine and start production at its largest and new Siarmal mine soon. 
Sources said the Jharsuguda-Sardega single track was laid by the South Eastern Railway (SER) on behalf of the MCL. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2018 with an aim to boost evacuation of coal from MCL mines in Sundargarh. 

In 2019, the SER started work on the track doubling project with a completion target of March 2023. However, 60 per cent work has been completed so far. The project is likely to take another eight months for completion. 

SER sources informed that the track doubling project, taken up at a cost of around `1,001 crore for a length of 51 km, involves construction of a flyover at Jharsuguda and a loading bulb at Barpali in Sundargarh. “We had to modify the alignment as a forest land came in the way. The SER is now under tremendous pressure to complete the project early as the MCL wants its rapid loading system functional by January next year,” they said. 

Spokesperson for Chakradharpur Division of SER Gajaraj Singh Charan said the track doubling project has five stations falling on its alignment. Work on Malidihi, Kechobahal and Laikera stations have been completed. The rest two stations will be completed soon. The entire project will be ready by December 2023. 

MCL’s Garjanbahal, Basundahra and Kulda mines in Sundargarh have preset combined capacity of around 36.6 million tonne per annum (MTPA) and in 2022-23, it achieved production of around 34 MTPA. Preliminary work for excavation of coal from the new Siarmal open cast mine has also started. 
Currently, MCL dispatches 60 per cent of coal through rail while the rest 40 per cent is transported by road. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd Jharsuguda-Saradega track doubling project
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp