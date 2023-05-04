MCL’s rail dispatch plan hit by track doubling project delay

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Jharsuguda-Saradega track doubling project continues to move at a snail’s pace despite the growing dependence of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) on rail transportation for evacuation of coal from its mines in Sundargarh district.

Early completion of the track doubling project assumes significance as MCL is seeking to expand the capacity of its Garjanbahal open cast mine and start production at its largest and new Siarmal mine soon.

Sources said the Jharsuguda-Sardega single track was laid by the South Eastern Railway (SER) on behalf of the MCL. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2018 with an aim to boost evacuation of coal from MCL mines in Sundargarh.

In 2019, the SER started work on the track doubling project with a completion target of March 2023. However, 60 per cent work has been completed so far. The project is likely to take another eight months for completion.

SER sources informed that the track doubling project, taken up at a cost of around `1,001 crore for a length of 51 km, involves construction of a flyover at Jharsuguda and a loading bulb at Barpali in Sundargarh. “We had to modify the alignment as a forest land came in the way. The SER is now under tremendous pressure to complete the project early as the MCL wants its rapid loading system functional by January next year,” they said.

Spokesperson for Chakradharpur Division of SER Gajaraj Singh Charan said the track doubling project has five stations falling on its alignment. Work on Malidihi, Kechobahal and Laikera stations have been completed. The rest two stations will be completed soon. The entire project will be ready by December 2023.

MCL’s Garjanbahal, Basundahra and Kulda mines in Sundargarh have preset combined capacity of around 36.6 million tonne per annum (MTPA) and in 2022-23, it achieved production of around 34 MTPA. Preliminary work for excavation of coal from the new Siarmal open cast mine has also started.

Currently, MCL dispatches 60 per cent of coal through rail while the rest 40 per cent is transported by road.

