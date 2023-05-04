Nabard credit link to 101 FPOs in 100 days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has successfully provided credit linkage to 101 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) in 100 days. Loans amounting to Rs 9.27 crore were sanctioned to 101 FPOs from Nabkishan Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Nabard, under a campaign called, ‘Together we can do more’ from December last year till March 31.

In order to accelerate credit linkage activity in the state, the regional office of Nabard and Nabkishan Finance have partnered to take up the challenge and achieved the target by making concerted efforts at grassroots level. Chairman of Nabard, Shaji KV during his recent visit to the state issued sanction letter to the FPOs.

Around 400 FPOs have been formed in the state and 85 per cent of them are found to be doing well. As the FPOs are aimed at promoting business, the most important resource required by them is credit, both for working capital and for setting up of small units with storage and processing facilities.

As the loan requirement for FPOs is low, most of the commercial banks do not show much interest to meet their credit needs. Nabkisan is a leading NBFC in the country in extending loans to FPOs without collaterals, Shaji said.

