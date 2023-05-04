Odisha government announces substantial hike in ex gratia for wildlife attack victims

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Wednesday announced a substantial hike in ex gratia compensation for damage to life and property in wildlife attacks, in a decision that seeks to address growing man-animal conflict in the state.

Now, kin of people losing their lives in human-wildlife conflicts will be entitled to a compensation of Rs 6 lakh, up from Rs 4 lakh earlier. Similarly, existing compassionate grant of Rs 1 lakh, provided for permanent injury in wild animal attacks, stands hiked to Rs 2.5 lakh for suffering disability of more than 60 per cent and Rs 1.5 lakh for less than 60 per cent disability.  

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, the compassionate grant provided for permanent injury, temporary injury, loss of property and crop damage has also been increased significantly as a measure to check escalation of conflicts.

The announcement comes days after The New Indian Express carried a report ‘Man-Animal Conflict: Too much pain, too little relief’ highlighting how poor compassionate grant is forcing people with permanent injuries to live in misery, making the crisis worse in the state.

PCCF (Wildlife) SK Popli said with the fresh announcement, Odisha’s compassionate grant has become highest among states in the east-central belt. “Our compassionate grant for those permanently injured is also one of the highest in the country,” he said.

As per the notification, people who suffer temporary injuries will be provided free treatment and a compensation of Rs 5,000, while those in need of treatment of more than a week will be provided free treatment and financial aid of Rs 10,000.The PCCF said compensation for loss of livestock in wild animal attack has also been raised to Rs 37,500 for cow and buffalo and Rs 32,000 for bullock against the exiting assistance of Rs 5,000.

The compassionate grant for crop damage has also been doubled. As per the notification, financial assistance provided to farmers for loss to paddy and cereal crops in wild animal attacks has been increased to Rs 20,000 from existing Rs 10,000 per acre. Similarly, compensation for cash crops has been hiked to Rs 25,000 from existing Rs 12,000 per acre.

Moreover, financial assistance for partial damage to house in wild animal attack, which was Rs 2,000 till now, has been increased to Rs 10,000, while assistance for complete damage of house, which was Rs 10,000 has been hiked to Rs 20,000.

Provision of a house under Biju Pucca Ghar for permanent damage to property is still there. However, the government has decided an amount equivalent to the pucca ghar will be given where it is not possible to provide the victim with a concrete dwelling, forest officials said.

Easing conflict

Rs 6 lakh ex gratia for kin of people losing lives in man-animal conflict
Rs 2.5 lakh for suffering disability of over 60 %
Rs 1.5 lakh for suffering disability of less than 60 %
Rs 10,000 and free treatment for those who suffer temporary injuries

