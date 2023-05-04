Home States Odisha

Odisha logs 329 Covid cases, one death

The decline in the number of infections and TPR notwithstanding, the active cases in Odisha is the second highest in the country after Kerala and Maharashtra.

A worker arranges swab samples collected for Covid testing . (Photo | G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as new Covid cases went up marginally in last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) dropped to 4.5 per cent following a significant rise in the number of testing.The state reported 329 new cases and one death taking the active case tally to 4,369 and toll to nine. The fresh cases were detected from 7,309 samples. The TPR declined to 4.5 per cent from 5.14 per cent recorded on the previous day when 291 cases were reported. The cases have dropped below 400 after April 28.

The decline in the number of infections and TPR notwithstanding, the active cases in Odisha is the second highest in the country after Kerala and Maharashtra.Meanwhile, one person succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment. The victim, a 48-year-old man from Sambalpur district was suffering from diabetes mellitus and hypertension. As many as 189 patients recovered during the period.

