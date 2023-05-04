Odisha posts all-time high GST collection in April

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has posted an all-time high gross GST collection of Rs 5,035.74 crore in April.The collection last month was around three per cent higher than the same month last year, which had clocked the previous highest tax tally of Rs 4,910.23 crore.

GST revenues from domestic transactions, including import of services, carried out during March grew at a sharper pace year-on-year in April, accelerating the collections. The growth was more in the previous two months - 15 per cent in March and 10 per cent in February, possibly due to rise in domestic demand.

Official sources said the collection of GST revenue to be retained by the state which included the state GST and IGST settlement in April is recorded at Rs 2,359.17 crore. This is 40.43 per cent higher than the corresponding collection of Rs 1,680 crore recorded in April, 2022.The total collection of VAT from petrol and liquor was Rs 264.42 crore last month as against Rs 232.92 crore collected in April last year. The growth rate stood at 13.52 per cent.

The collection under all acts by the Commissionerate of CT and GST (VAT, GST, profession tax, arrears of subsumed taxes) witnessed a record growth of 36.7 per cent. The tax revenue collection was Rs 2,661.92 crore against Rs 1,947.21 crore in the corresponding month last year.

GST commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said the growth in collection was on account of buoyancy primarily in the service sector and partly in the trading sector. “As many as 20.23 lakh of waybills have been generated in April 2023 vis-à-vis 17.57 lakh in the month last year, recording a growth of 15.12 per cent,” he said.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has posted an all-time high gross GST collection of Rs 5,035.74 crore in April.The collection last month was around three per cent higher than the same month last year, which had clocked the previous highest tax tally of Rs 4,910.23 crore. GST revenues from domestic transactions, including import of services, carried out during March grew at a sharper pace year-on-year in April, accelerating the collections. The growth was more in the previous two months - 15 per cent in March and 10 per cent in February, possibly due to rise in domestic demand. Official sources said the collection of GST revenue to be retained by the state which included the state GST and IGST settlement in April is recorded at Rs 2,359.17 crore. This is 40.43 per cent higher than the corresponding collection of Rs 1,680 crore recorded in April, 2022.The total collection of VAT from petrol and liquor was Rs 264.42 crore last month as against Rs 232.92 crore collected in April last year. The growth rate stood at 13.52 per cent.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The collection under all acts by the Commissionerate of CT and GST (VAT, GST, profession tax, arrears of subsumed taxes) witnessed a record growth of 36.7 per cent. The tax revenue collection was Rs 2,661.92 crore against Rs 1,947.21 crore in the corresponding month last year. GST commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said the growth in collection was on account of buoyancy primarily in the service sector and partly in the trading sector. “As many as 20.23 lakh of waybills have been generated in April 2023 vis-à-vis 17.57 lakh in the month last year, recording a growth of 15.12 per cent,” he said.