Orissa High Court raps govt for tweak in OES Rules sans OPSC role

Orissa High Court has indicted the state government for bringing in an amendment to Odisha Engineering Service (OES) Rules by completely excluding the function of OPSC.

Published: 04th May 2023

Orissa High Court.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has indicted the state government for bringing in an amendment to Odisha Engineering Service (OES) Rules by completely excluding the function of Orissa Public Service Commission (OPSC).

The indictment came on Monday when the court quashed the amendment adopted for introducing recruitment to the post of assistant executive engineers (AEE) on the basis of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).  The court also quashed the consequent advertisement the OPSC had issued on March 18, 2023, including the GATE score selection process for recruitment to 391 posts of AEE.

The division bench of Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho said article 320 of the Constitution has in unequivocal terms laid down the functions of Public Service Commissions (PSCs). The PSCs for Union or states have a distinct status under the Constitution apart from the Central government or the state and cannot be identified with such government.

The commission had given its opinion by not accepting the proposed amendment in toto. Hence, the state government was under obligation to duly consider it either by way of accepting or by way of discarding with adequate reasons. “The amendment has been adopted in an arbitrary manner. By such amendment, the function of the Public Service Commission has been reduced to that of a ministerial job”, the Bench observed.

“A responsible executive cannot slight the status of a constitutional institution like the Public Service Commission. The state may frame the rules observing the procedure as prescribed by the law, not in defiance thereof,” the Bench further observed, adding, “The case is a unique example of applying the power of subordinate legislation against the Constitutional ethos”.

By amending the OES Rules, the state government had substituted OPSC’s selection method of written test and interview with highest valid GATE scores for the preceding three years. “The amendment is liable to be struck down as it lacked the concurrence of the OPSC”, the Bench said, while allowing a batch of petitions that had challenged the introduction GATE score selection process.

