Orissa HC orders CB probe into alleged honour killing

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered a Crime Branch probe into the death of 25-year-old Siba Prasad, a heavy vehicle driver at Gaganapeta village within Seskhal police limits in Rayagada district 11 years back.

The court issued the order on the basis of a petition filed by Ratnalu Omprakash, a tea seller and father of the deceased on January 30, 2013. In the petition, Omprakash alleged his son’s death was a case of ‘honour killing’ and sought re-investigation. The petition stated that Siba was in love with the 20-year-old daughter of Dharma Rao Gajibili, a prosperous man of Gaganapeta village and both had decided to get married.

At 9 pm on March 20, 2012, a few persons related to the girl’s family had forcibly abducted Siba from his house. After several hours his body was found hanging from the branch of a small tree with his foot touching the ground in a deserted area of the village. But the police claimed the deceased was mentally ill and had committed suicide, the petition alleged.

Though the high court had issued a notice on the petition on April 9, 2013 the matter was listed after more than nine years on July 5, 2022. Hearing on it was taken up in April this year. Countering it petitioner counsel Jeevan Ranjan Dash cited a Supreme Court judgment which clearly states, “If the enquiry is not done properly or any kind of doubt is created this becomes a fit case for a re-investigation”.

