Some farmers count blessings, many distressed over crop loss

BARGARH: While some farmers of Bargarh district are gearing up for the procurement of the rabi paddy which is scheduled to begin from May 6, several others who suffered crop loss due to hailstorm and pest attack are now in distress.

The procurement of paddy for the rabi season in Attabira block of the district will begin from May 6 while in other blocks including Bargarh, Bheden, Barpali, Bhatli and Ambhabona, the process is slated to commence from May 12. Considering the summer heat, necessary arrangements like drinking water and tarpaulin sheds have been ensured for the farmers who will be participating in the procurement process.

This season, paddy will be procured from as many as 85,000 registered farmers in the district across 62 market yards and 100 Paddy Procurement Centres (PPC). Around 84 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and Women SHGs will be engaged to ensure the process is completed smoothly.

On the other hand, due to unforeseen calamities, hundreds of farmers who suffered complete loss of their standing paddy crops are in a bad state. Unseasonal heavy rainfall between the end of March and first week of April shattered their hopes of reaping a bounty. Subsequently, due to fluctuation in temperature, the paddy crops were infested with pests later identified as neck blast. To add to the woes, the recent hailstorm on April 22 ravaged crops over large tracts of land.

As per the eye estimation report, Barrgarh has recorded crop damage of over 6050 hectares of land in 52 villages. This includes the maximum damage in Bargarh block at 2631 hectares, followed by 2314 hectares in Attabira, 885 hectares in Bheden and 220 hectares in Barpali.

The farmers of Attabira and Bheden have already submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through Attabira MLA Snehangini Chhuria, demanding to take appropriate action towards compensation considering the hailstorm related damage.

Farmer leader, Ramesh Nahapatra said, “While the eye estimation report was sent on April 26, several other land on which crops were damaged due to hailstorm were identified much later. The actual figures could be ascertained only from the joint verification report.”

However, on the basis of field visit and observation, crops over at least 10,000 hectares of land has been damaged this season, he said. “Considering the massive damage, input subsidy and crop insurance compensation to the farmers should be disbursed at the earliest,” he added.

Procurement to begin in Koraput from June 3

Jeypore: Paddy procurement centres will be opened in Koraput district from June 3 and about 12.42 lakh quintal paddy has been targeted to be lifted by Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation through 20 LAMPS , 15 SHGs and three pani panchayts. Around 74 marketing yards will be opened in Koraput and Jeypore sub-divisions, said collector Md. Abdaal Akhtar at a meeting here on Wednesday. District civil supplies officer PK Panda informed that about 20,314 farmers will participate in the process and necessary arrangements have been made at the mandis to accommodate the farmers’ paddy.

