Home States Odisha

Tight security for President Droupadi Murmu’s 3-day Mayurbhanj visit

50 platoons of police force and 400 senior officers to be deployed

Published: 04th May 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel attending a preparatory meet for the President’s visit | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  The Mayurbhanj administration has made elaborate security arrangements ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to her native district on Thursday. On Wednesday, mock drills were held in Rairangpur town and Pahadpur in Badampahar under the supervision of Eastern Range IG Himanshu Lal and Mayurbhanj SP Rishikesh D Khilari. 

Speaking to mediapersons, Lal said a multi-layer security arrangement will be put in place for the President during her three-day visit to the district. Senior police officers have been instructed to supervise the security arrangements.

Khilari said over 50 platoons of police force, newly-appointed home guards and constables along with 400 senior officers will be deployed at important junctions. Official sources said President Murmu will reach Badampahar helipad in an IAF helicopter at around 10.15 am on May 4. She will visit her in-law’s village Pahadpur and attend an event in SLS Residential School before making night halt at the inspection bungalow in Rairangpur.

Murmu had converted her in-law’s ancestral house into a residential school in memory of her husband Shyma Charan Murmu and two sons Laxman Murmu and Sipun Murmu. On May 5, the President will visit Pandit Raghunath Murmu’s village Dandbosh and Similipal National Park. She will spend the night at a guesthouse in Baripada.

The next day, Murmu will attend the convocation ceremony of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo (MSCB) University, Baripada. She will leave the campus at 12.15 pm and fly back to the National Capital.
Meanwhile, preparations are underway at MSCB University in full swing for Murmu’s visit. The President will attend the 12th convocation ceremony of the university and deliver the convocation address.  

University officials said apart from the President, Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also attend the convocation ceremony.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp