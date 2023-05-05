BJP meets CEO, wants deployment of CAPF in poll-bound Jharsuguda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday urged the chief electoral officer (CEO) to deploy personnel of central armed police force (CAPF) in the bypoll-bound Jharsuguda Assembly constituency alleging free and fair polling is not possible as the state police is extremely partisan.

A delegation of the BJP met CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate arrest of miscreants who attacked BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy and party MLA Kusum Tete while they were campaigning in the constituency on Wednesday.

BJP spokesperson Satyabrat Panda said BJD workers and supporters hurled stones and eggs at Tripathy and Tete twice while they were canvassing in Laikera block. The vehicle of the Sundargarh MLA was also damaged by BJD goons. “There is complete anarchy in Jharsuguda as the law and order machinery is heavily biased towards the ruling BJD,” he said.

Condemning the attack on party candidate and Tete, a separate delegation led by state BJP president Manmohan Samal met two central observers at Jharsuguda and requested them to recommend the Election Commission for deployment of central armed forces.

The delegation comprising Suresh Pujari, MP, former party presidents KV Singhdeo and Samir Mohanty, former minister Surama Padhi and others told the central observers the BJP has no faith on Odisha Police which is working under the instruction of the state government.

Meanwhile, BJD demanded action against Kusum Tete and Tripathy for threatening its workers. In a memorandum submitted to the CEO, a delegation of BJD leaders alleged the incident took place at Niktimal under Laikera block where campaigning by party workers was underway. When Tete, Tripathy and their supporters came across the BJD workers, they asked them to go along with them, the memorandum said adding they attacked the BJD workers when they refused.

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday urged the chief electoral officer (CEO) to deploy personnel of central armed police force (CAPF) in the bypoll-bound Jharsuguda Assembly constituency alleging free and fair polling is not possible as the state police is extremely partisan. A delegation of the BJP met CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate arrest of miscreants who attacked BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy and party MLA Kusum Tete while they were campaigning in the constituency on Wednesday. BJP spokesperson Satyabrat Panda said BJD workers and supporters hurled stones and eggs at Tripathy and Tete twice while they were canvassing in Laikera block. The vehicle of the Sundargarh MLA was also damaged by BJD goons. “There is complete anarchy in Jharsuguda as the law and order machinery is heavily biased towards the ruling BJD,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Condemning the attack on party candidate and Tete, a separate delegation led by state BJP president Manmohan Samal met two central observers at Jharsuguda and requested them to recommend the Election Commission for deployment of central armed forces. The delegation comprising Suresh Pujari, MP, former party presidents KV Singhdeo and Samir Mohanty, former minister Surama Padhi and others told the central observers the BJP has no faith on Odisha Police which is working under the instruction of the state government. Meanwhile, BJD demanded action against Kusum Tete and Tripathy for threatening its workers. In a memorandum submitted to the CEO, a delegation of BJD leaders alleged the incident took place at Niktimal under Laikera block where campaigning by party workers was underway. When Tete, Tripathy and their supporters came across the BJD workers, they asked them to go along with them, the memorandum said adding they attacked the BJD workers when they refused.