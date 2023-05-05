Home States Odisha

BJP meets CEO, wants deployment of CAPF in poll-bound Jharsuguda

BJP spokesperson Satyabrat Panda said BJD workers and supporters hurled stones and eggs at Tripathy and Tete twice while they were canvassing in Laikera block.

Published: 05th May 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and additional chief secretary in the Energy department Nikunja Bihari Dhal was on Friday appointed as the chief electoral officer of Odisha.

CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJP on Thursday urged the chief electoral officer (CEO) to deploy personnel of central armed police force (CAPF) in the bypoll-bound Jharsuguda Assembly constituency alleging free and fair polling is not possible as the state police is extremely partisan.

A delegation of the BJP met CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate arrest of miscreants who attacked BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy and party MLA Kusum Tete while they were campaigning in the constituency on Wednesday. 

BJP spokesperson Satyabrat Panda said BJD workers and supporters hurled stones and eggs at Tripathy and Tete twice while they were canvassing in Laikera block. The vehicle of the Sundargarh MLA was also damaged by BJD goons. “There is complete anarchy in Jharsuguda as the law and order machinery is heavily biased towards the ruling BJD,” he said. 

Condemning the attack on party candidate and Tete, a separate delegation led by state BJP president Manmohan Samal met two central observers at Jharsuguda and requested them to recommend the Election Commission for deployment of central armed forces.

The delegation comprising Suresh Pujari, MP, former party presidents KV Singhdeo and Samir Mohanty, former minister Surama Padhi and others told the central observers the BJP has no faith on Odisha Police which is working under the instruction of the state government. 

Meanwhile, BJD demanded action against Kusum Tete and Tripathy for threatening its workers. In a memorandum submitted to the CEO, a delegation of BJD leaders alleged the incident took place at Niktimal under Laikera block where campaigning by party workers was underway. When Tete, Tripathy and their supporters came across the BJD workers, they asked them to go along with them, the memorandum said adding they attacked the BJD workers when they refused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharsuguda bypolls CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp