Consumer forum asks bank to return customer’s money

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The district consumer disputes redressal commission (DCDRC) on Wednesday directed the branch manager of Cuttack Central Cooperative Bank, Raghunathpur branch to deposit Rs 1.67 lakh with interest from 2012 till date for misappropriation of Rs 1.70 lakh of an account holder.

The commission further imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the bank for causing mental agony to the victim besides another Rs 5,000 towards cost of litigation.

Sources said one Sumant Kumar Rout of Dharadharpur within Raghunathpur police limits area had in 2012 opened a savings bank account at the said bank with Rs 1.70 lakh deposit. On April 30, 2012 Rout found that the sum was reportedly withdrawn from his account. On complaining, the then branch manager assured Rout that the entire amount would be deposited in his account after due scrutiny.

However, the branch manager deposited just Rs 2,323 in May 2017 and refused to pay the rest Rs 1,67,677. Feeling cheated, Rout filed a case at the Jagatsinghpur DCDRC alleging misappropriation. The bank authorities too filed a counter complaint citing that Rout’s allegation was false and no money was embezzled.

The withdrawal slip of Rout and abstract of passbook shows Rout withdrew the amount himself so the bank was not at fault. Rout had withdrawn the amount through cheque and the signature on the cheque belongs to him, stated the bank’s complaint. Rout, on the other hand, denied the same and alleged it to be a fraud by the bank authorities.

Meanwhile, president of the DCDRC after due inspection found the bank liable of deficiency of service and directed its current branch manager to deposit the remaining amount of Rs 1.67 lakh with interest from 2012 to Rout’s account. Speaking on the matter, counsellor of complaints Gagan Rout informed around Rs 28 lakh of as many as 14 depositors was misappropriated by the said bank in 2014.

“The victims had filed complaints with Raghunathpur police after which the bank’s messenger Bansidhar Lenka was arrested. However, none of the victims has received their money back,” he added.

