Home States Odisha

Consumer forum asks bank to return customer’s money

DCDRC directed the bank to deposit Rs 1.67 lakh with interest from 2012 till date for misappropriation of Rs 1.70 lakh of an account holder. 

Published: 05th May 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The district consumer disputes redressal commission (DCDRC) on Wednesday directed the branch manager of Cuttack Central Cooperative Bank, Raghunathpur branch to deposit Rs 1.67 lakh with interest from 2012 till date for misappropriation of Rs 1.70 lakh of an account holder. 
The commission further imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the bank for causing mental agony to the victim besides another Rs 5,000 towards cost of litigation. 

Sources said one Sumant Kumar Rout of Dharadharpur within Raghunathpur police limits area had in 2012 opened a savings bank account at the said bank with Rs 1.70 lakh deposit. On April 30, 2012 Rout found that the sum was reportedly withdrawn from his account. On complaining, the then branch manager assured Rout that the entire amount would be deposited in his account after due scrutiny.

However, the branch manager deposited just Rs 2,323 in May 2017 and refused to pay the rest Rs 1,67,677. Feeling cheated, Rout filed a case at the Jagatsinghpur DCDRC alleging misappropriation. The bank authorities too filed a counter complaint citing that Rout’s allegation was false and no money was embezzled.

The withdrawal slip of Rout and abstract of passbook shows Rout withdrew the amount himself so the bank was not at fault. Rout had withdrawn the amount through cheque and the signature on the cheque belongs to him, stated the bank’s complaint. Rout, on the other hand, denied the same and alleged it to be a fraud by the bank authorities.

Meanwhile, president of the DCDRC after due inspection found the bank liable of deficiency of service and directed its current branch manager to deposit the remaining amount of Rs 1.67 lakh with interest from 2012 to Rout’s account. Speaking on the matter, counsellor of complaints Gagan Rout informed around Rs 28 lakh of as many as 14 depositors was misappropriated by the said bank in 2014. 

“The victims had filed complaints with Raghunathpur police after which the bank’s messenger Bansidhar Lenka was arrested. However, none of the victims has received their money back,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp