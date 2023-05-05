Eggs, stones hurled at Sundargarh BJP MLA’s vehicle

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Eggs and stones were hurled at BJP MLA of Sundargarh Kusum Tete’s vehicle during a rally at Niktimal under Laikera block in poll-bound Jharsuguda on Wednesday.

Sources said Tete along with her supporters was campaigning for party candidate Tankadhar Tripathy at Niktimal when a heated exchange took place between BJP workers and alleged members of the BJD.

Subsequently, the workers of the ruling party reportedly hurled stones and eggs at Tete’s vehicle.

Following the incident, Tete and her supporters reached Laikera police station to file a complaint. They demanded arrest of the BJD workers involved in the attack and staged dharna when police did not take any immediate action.

“Though we were attacked, no action was taken against the culprits. The police are being run by the state government. Efforts are being made to sabotage the bypoll. I demand deployment of central forces in Jharsuguda for our safety and security,” said the Sundargarh MLA. Meanwhile, BJD workers also reached the police station and lodged a counter FIR.

