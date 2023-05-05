Home States Odisha

Eggs, stones hurled at Sundargarh BJP MLA’s vehicle

Eggs and stones were hurled at BJP MLA of Sundargarh Kusum Tete’s vehicle during a rally at Niktimal under Laikera block in poll-bound Jharsuguda on Wednesday. 

Published: 05th May 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sundargarh BJP MLA Kusum Tete (Photo| EPS)

Sundargarh BJP MLA Kusum Tete (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA:  Eggs and stones were hurled at BJP MLA of Sundargarh Kusum Tete’s vehicle during a rally at Niktimal under Laikera block in poll-bound Jharsuguda on Wednesday. 

Sources said Tete along with her supporters was campaigning for party candidate Tankadhar Tripathy at Niktimal when a heated exchange took place between BJP workers and alleged members of the BJD. 
Subsequently, the workers of the ruling party reportedly hurled stones and eggs at Tete’s vehicle.

Following the incident, Tete and her supporters reached Laikera police station to file a complaint. They demanded arrest of the BJD workers involved in the attack and staged dharna when police did not take any immediate action. 

“Though we were attacked, no action was taken against the culprits. The police are being run by the state government. Efforts are being made to sabotage the bypoll. I demand deployment of central forces in Jharsuguda for our safety and security,” said the Sundargarh MLA.  Meanwhile, BJD workers also reached the police station and lodged a counter FIR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kusum Tete
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp