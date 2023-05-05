Include historic Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves in UNESCO list: Aparajita Sarangi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: MP Aparajita Sarangi has urged the Centre to include historical Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves in the city in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list.In a letter to Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Sarangi said the twin hills of Udayagiri and Khandagiri within the state capital of Odisha, is a centrally protected monument under Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and associated exclusively with Jaina pantheon.

“This site is widely known for rock cut caves dedicated to Jainism. Besides, the site is famous for the famous Brahmi inscriptions of 17 lines in Prakrit language pertaining to the period of King Kharavela of Mahameghavahana Chedi dynasty dated 1st century BC,” the letter said. Sarangi said the site also has pre-historic remains from the mesolithic period.

The facade of the cells in the caves are carved with sculptural friezes like women rescuing scene from wild elephant, deer, hunting scene, female dancing scene, couple offering flowers, ganas/yakshyas and yakshis, royal, procession, and the unique guard/door keeper of Greco-Roman style etc.

BHUBANESWAR: MP Aparajita Sarangi has urged the Centre to include historical Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves in the city in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list.In a letter to Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Sarangi said the twin hills of Udayagiri and Khandagiri within the state capital of Odisha, is a centrally protected monument under Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and associated exclusively with Jaina pantheon. “This site is widely known for rock cut caves dedicated to Jainism. Besides, the site is famous for the famous Brahmi inscriptions of 17 lines in Prakrit language pertaining to the period of King Kharavela of Mahameghavahana Chedi dynasty dated 1st century BC,” the letter said. Sarangi said the site also has pre-historic remains from the mesolithic period. The facade of the cells in the caves are carved with sculptural friezes like women rescuing scene from wild elephant, deer, hunting scene, female dancing scene, couple offering flowers, ganas/yakshyas and yakshis, royal, procession, and the unique guard/door keeper of Greco-Roman style etc.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });