Jharsuguda  bypoll: CM, Union Minister Pradhan to campaign for party candidates on May 7

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Campaigning for bypoll to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency will reach its peak on May 7 when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will canvas for their parties’ candidates.BJD sources confirmed the chief minister will address a public meeting at Jharsuguda for party candidate Deepali Das. The BJD is planning a huge meeting in the town which will be attended by people from all three blocks of the constituency.

Sources said, senior BJD leaders Prasanna Acharya, Debi Mishra, Niranjan Pujari, party’s organisational secretary Pranab Das and Rourkela MLA Sarada Nayak visited the venue, where the BJD president will address the meeting. Earlier, it was planned the chief minister will campaign virtually for the bypoll.Similarly, BJP has confirmed Pradhan will campaign for its candidate. The union minister will hold roadshows and address public meetings at several places in the constituency, seeking votes for party nominee Tankadhar Tripathy.

Besides, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and union minister of state for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu will also campaign for Tripathy. The exact schedule is yet to be finalised.The bypoll was necessitated due the murder of health minister Naba Kishore Das. While campaigning will come to an end on May 8, polling will be held on May 10 and counting of votes on May 13.

BHUBANESWAR: Campaigning for bypoll to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency will reach its peak on May 7 when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will canvas for their parties’ candidates.BJD sources confirmed the chief minister will address a public meeting at Jharsuguda for party candidate Deepali Das. The BJD is planning a huge meeting in the town which will be attended by people from all three blocks of the constituency. Sources said, senior BJD leaders Prasanna Acharya, Debi Mishra, Niranjan Pujari, party’s organisational secretary Pranab Das and Rourkela MLA Sarada Nayak visited the venue, where the BJD president will address the meeting. Earlier, it was planned the chief minister will campaign virtually for the bypoll.Similarly, BJP has confirmed Pradhan will campaign for its candidate. The union minister will hold roadshows and address public meetings at several places in the constituency, seeking votes for party nominee Tankadhar Tripathy. Besides, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and union minister of state for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu will also campaign for Tripathy. The exact schedule is yet to be finalised.The bypoll was necessitated due the murder of health minister Naba Kishore Das. While campaigning will come to an end on May 8, polling will be held on May 10 and counting of votes on May 13.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });