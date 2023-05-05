Junk drug addiction, President Murmu’s message

By Express News Service

PAHADPUR (RAIRANGPUR): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday stressed the need to make people aware about the ill effects of drug abuse. Launching the ‘Addiction Free Odisha’ campaign of the Brahma Kumaris Centre at Hatbadra in Mayurbhanj district, Murmu said, “Addiction is a disorder. It is a social, economic, physical and mental curse. Drug addiction causes tension in family and society. Therefore, there is a need to educate people about the ill effects of drug abuse.”

The President said when people understand the bad effects of drug abuse, they would definitely try to quit it. Appreciating the Brahma Kumaris Centre for being engaged in building a healthy society through spirituality, she wished for the success of the ‘Addiction Free Odisha’ campaign.

On the first day of her three-day visit to Mayurbhanj, Murmu also launched a tribal development programme in her home district. The project will benefit 100 tribal families of Pahadpur, the ancestral village of her in-laws, and another 400 households of the adjoining villages. The aim of the project is to increase the annual income of each family.

The livelihood project covers 90 women members of the self-help group from Pahadpur village. An amount of `10 lakh has been sanctioned by the NABARD for the purpose. Under the project, training will be provided to women for mushroom cultivation.

The President also laid foundation stones for a skill training hub and community centre in Pahadpur. The hub will be developed on 4.5 acre of land. It will boost livelihood and create employment opportunities for people of Pahadpur and adjoining villages. President of Prayas Trust Meena Subrahmanyan was present on the occasion.

On the day, the President visited SLS Memorial Residential School. She had converted the ancestral house of her in-laws into the residential school in memory of her husband Shyam Charan Murmu and two sons Laxman Murmu and Sipun Murmu.She spent over an hour in the school and interacted with her relatives and students. Class X students Bhutesh Giri and Dibyanath Mohanta expressed their happiness after meeting the President. They said the President asked them about the quality of education and food which is being served to them by the SLS management.

“She encouraged us to study well and secure good marks which will be needed for higher studies and a good career,” said Malay Kumar Rout, Class VII student of the school. Earlier, the President garlanded the statue of her late husband Shyam Charan Murmu after arriving at Pahadpur village.

Pays gratitude to birthplace

Rairangpur: President Droupadi Murmu expressed her reverence and gratitude to her birthplace. Addressing a programme at Kacheri field in Rairangpur, she said, “Though I was born in Uparbeda in Kusumi block, I was reborn in Rairangpur. I always bow down before the place which gave me my identity.” On the occasion, she thanked the people of Rairangpur for their support and blessings.

